VITTORI, ENRICO 1934 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Devoted husband of Maria Vittori. Cherished father of Pierino (Rita) and Maurizio (Tina). Much loved nonno of Vittoria, Giancarlo and Vanessa. The Vittori family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Maida for his compassionate care, nurse practitioner Susan, for her advice and support, the central west LHIN PSW's and St. Elizabeth nurses (Neha), for their exceptional care. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (North of Rexdale Blvd.), Toronto, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6 - 9 p.m., and Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., Toronto. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Alzheimers Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
