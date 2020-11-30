1/
ENZA HEDWIG FRANK MAHSEREDJIAN
MAHSEREDJIAN, ENZA HEDWIG FRANK Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 70. She was a devoted wife of 47 years to her love, Zaven. She will be forever missed by her 3 children who she loved deeply: Raffi, Genna and Anoush. Her spirit lives on through her 6 beautiful grandchildren: Emile, Davin, Talia, Calla, Dylan, and Jace, who she inspired with creativity and life lessons. Enza's brother Gert and family, Sarah and Matthew, cherish her love, encouragement and support. They will miss her deeply and hold wonderful memories of her that will last a lifetime. Enza loved her family wholeheartedly and surrounded herself in nature, animals and helping others. She will be forever loved and remembered.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
