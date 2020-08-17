ENZO MORASSUTTI

MORASSUTTI, ENZO June 19, 1929 – August 14, 2020 At the age of 91, Enzo passed away peacefully at his home. He left surrounded by the love of his family and with Frank Sinatra crooning in the background. He will be happy to be reunited with his beloved wife of 51 years, Verna, and always remembered by his three sons Larry (Caren), Gary (Kerry) and Paul. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jordan (Maki), Taylor (Jenn), Jacqueline and Sam, and his great-grandchildren, Max and Arabella, and Charlotte and Penelope. He will also be greatly missed by sisters-in-law, Marie Ferracuti and Gloria Guest, and many nephews and nieces. He will also miss Clare's hockey exploits. Enzo followed in the footsteps of his father, a bricklayer/builder from Friuli, Italy, and began building houses as a young man. Those humble beginnings grew and the Morassutti real estate DNA was later transferred to his sons and grandsons. His early passions included waterskiing at Wasaga Beach (with skis he and his friends made from lumber and inner tubes) and cars. His love of cars culminated with his last purchase, at age 90, of a sports car. Albeit, one with a trunk big enough for his walker. He loved golf. After his beloved Verna was taken from him, the highlight of each year became his annual golf trips with his three sons – Ireland, Italy, US, Canada. One particularly memorable trip featured torrential downpours every day. Biblical downpours. Enzo bought his sons head to toe raingear and, ignoring the incredulous looks from the groundskeepers, the four of them played, laughing like lunatics through each round. The locations and courses were beautiful, but for Enzo, that was all secondary. He just loved being with his sons, and he loved to point out to everyone that his sons were taking good care of him. This tradition later included his grandsons, who had the great pleasure of playing with their Nonno at Pebble Beach on his 80th birthday. Always impeccably dressed and always with a joke, Enzo was happier at Crème de la Crème, his neighbourhood breakfast restaurant, which he visited daily, than in the fanciest of Toronto eateries. He was defined not by buildings or deals, but by his love of family. His home was filled with photographs – all of them of his wife Verna, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family. His family meant the world to him and he meant the world to his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and Nonno. At close to 90, he began to text and the emojis soon followed. He had everything that all too often seems to be missing in our world – dignity, integrity, honesty and just plain decency. A true gentleman. He will be missed terribly but in our hearts forever. The Morassutti family would like to sincerely thank Breannen Hobbs for bringing joy and comfort to Enzo's final months, and to caregivers, Beza Mergia and Abiola Bello, for their wonderful care and grace. The family also thanks the entire team at St. Elizabeth's Health Care and the Dorothy Ley Hospice. A private family funeral service will be held on August 17th, at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Enzo's memory to Princess Margaret Hospital. Please visit Enzo's Book of Memories at wardfuneralhome.com
