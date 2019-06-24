SILANO, Enzo October 10, 1958 – June 20, 2019 Passed unexpectedly on June 20, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 60 years. Beloved son of Ciriaco and the late Carmela. Enzo is the beloved husband and lifetime friend of Enza (nee Simone) for 38 years. He is the loving Father of Dannielle (and her partner Ryan Wilson), Anne Marie and Emily. Cherished Nonno of Damian and Jada. Brother of Mary (John Logullo), Oudie and Robert (Sandra Leef). Enzo will be fondly remembered by his close cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family, friends, staff and colleagues. Enzo was well known in the steel tank manufacturing and petroleum industry for 40 years. In 2010, he became part owner and Vice President of DTE Industries (2010) Ltd. Arrangements entrusted to the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. Please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca to send online condolences or to view service details as they become available. If desired, donations in Memory of Enzo Silano may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019