SPATONE, ENZO Passed away unexpectedly, with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Humber River Hospital at the age of 63. Loving and cherished husband of Susan and father of Frank. Enzo will be sadly missed by the many whose lives he touched. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019