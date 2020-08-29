ALBERT, EPHREM JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Ephrem, the second youngest of 10 children, grew up on the Salmon River, south of Grand Falls in New Brunswick. He moved to Ontario in the early 1950s and while working on construction of Highway 401, which went through the Keeler family farm in Scarborough, he met Joan Keeler. On December 28, 1957 they married, building their first home in Scarborough. They eventually moved to Claremont, where they have lived for 50 years. Ephrem will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Joan and his children, Marcelle (Rob) Elson, Glen (Jody), Gail (Mark), Lynn, and Mark. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Jennifer, Robin (Kevin), Laura (Julian), Danny (Maddy), and Levi, by his great-grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Milo and Eli, by his sister Marie-Anne (Terry) Bastarache, and by his brothers and sisters-in-law Lorne and Elaine Keeler, and Walter and Ria Keeler, and by his many nieces and nephews. Those who knew Ephrem know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. To honour Ephrem's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to Canadian Blood Services. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the nurses and volunteers at the Medical Day Unit of Markham Stouffville Hospital, for their care and compassion with his weekly blood transfusions. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca