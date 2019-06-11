CAPPADOCIA, Eraldo Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Dearly beloved husband of Silvana. Loving father of Carlo (Miguela), Michael (Susan), Robert (Julianna), Frank (Paula), Ronny, and the late Sandy. Cherished Nonno of Jacob, Thomas, Alexander, Alexa and Michael. Dear brother of Ennio (Franca) and the late Giberto and Duilio. Dear brother-in-law of Vera. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019