MAJOR ERIC A. POND
POND, MAJOR ERIC A. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 3, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, England, after his National Service in the British Army, he served in the Portsmouth City Police (1952- 1957). In 1957, Eric transferred to the RCAF Military Police and SIU, retiring in 1984. Eric worked at York University (1984-1989) as Assistant Director, Security Operations. He enjoyed his life with his family. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3-4 p.m., with chapel service following at 4-5 p.m., McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough. Eric is survived by wife Elizabeth, daughters Susan (Don Reid), Jackie, Ann (Brian Radford), grandchildren Brett (Kelly), Ashley (Stephen), Kyle (Jessie) and great-grandchildren Isobel, Alexandra, Zoey and Owen. Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
