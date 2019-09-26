Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Bart BLOKSMA. View Sign Obituary

BLOKSMA, Eric Bart June 6, 1954 - September 16, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of an extraordinary husband, stepfather, opa, friend and athlete. After a difficult five-year battle with cancer, Eric passed away peacefully at home, as was his wish, with determination, dignity, and grace. He was a beloved husband and best friend to Karyn Diane Banwell (nee Grandy), loving stepfather to Krysta Gutteridge (Jay), Melissa Tilley (Brinley) and David Banwell (Jenny), and opa to Lillian and Benjamin Gutteridge, Reid, Blair and Sloane Tilley, and Taylor Banwell. Eric worked full time in sales for CDI Technologies until the day he passed. He had no intentions of slowing down or retiring, even though he turned 65 in June. He loved being active, and was never one to sit still. An incredible athlete, Eric was a Level 3 ski instructor and a 30-year member of the Canadian Ski Instructors' Alliance. An accomplished swimmer, lifeguard and instructor/examiner for the Royal Canadian Life Saving Society, he toured throughout Ontario during summers with the organization, demonstrating various life-saving techniques. He held both NAUI and ACUC certifications as a qualified scuba diver. He was a long-distance cyclist and windsurfer. He was captain of his hockey team as a young boy, and played for the Markham Waxers as a teenager. He went on to coach minor league hockey as an adult. In high school, he played football and volleyball, and went on to play varsity volleyball at U of T. Eric was predeceased by his loving mother, Tryn, and father, Harry Bloksma, both of Groningen, The Netherlands, and his devoted golden retriever, Brandy. Many thanks to Dr. Anna Spreafico and her oncology team at Princess Margaret Hospital, and to Dr. Adrianne Lebner and her palliative care team at the Southlake Regional Cancer Clinic for their ongoing support and devotion to Eric during his fight. Eric's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 4th, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Oakview Terrace, 13256 Leslie St., Richmond Hill (just south of Bloomington Road). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Doane House Hospice, 17100 Yonge St., Newmarket, ON, L3Y 8V3, would be greatly appreciated, as Karyn experienced wonderful caregiver support and camaraderie at the facility.

