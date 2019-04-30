Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC BURS. View Sign Obituary

BURS, ERIC Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, at home in south Etobicoke. Beloved husband of Susan Burs for 33 years. Survived by daughter Crystal and son-in-law Tim. Will be greatly missed by his sister Sharon, brother Martin and their extended families. A longtime member of Wesley Mimico United Church in Etobicoke, Eric also entertained children at St. Margaret's Anglican Church in Etobicoke as Santa Claus at their annual Christmas lunch for over 30 years. Eric was a proud member of the Tuesday Literary Club for decades and was once club President. Eric had a great fondness for animals, particularly his cat Cole and his grandpug Fishstick. Eric loved to barbecue and entertain his guests in his backyard pool. Eric was an avid movie goer. Visitation at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's memory can be made to The Toronto Humane Society or Pugalug Pug Rescue (



