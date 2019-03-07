HARDY, ERIC ERVING Peacefully at Victoria Hospital, London, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Susan L. Hardy and Robert L. Hardy (Elizabeth). Cherished grandfather of Owen Eric Hardy. Also missed by brother Paul (Donna), sister Lois Skiba (Wayne) and brother-in-law D. Timothy Sampson (Juanita). Predeceased by sister Erma Grandmaison (Robert) and brother-in-law Robert E. Sampson (Sharon). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Eric was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene and was employed by the Toronto Transit Commission for 31 years. A funeral service will be conducted at Metropolitan United Church, 468 Wellington St., at Dufferin Ave., London, on Monday, March 11th at 2 p.m. Visitation in the church from 1-2 p.m. on Monday and a reception will follow in the church hall. Interment at a later date in South Gower Cemetery, Kemptville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019