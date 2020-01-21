|
OLSEN, ERIC GORDON VE3GGO Eric Olsen Real Estate Ltd. On January 11, 2020, in his 102nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Thel, dear father of Susan (Twila) and Janice Sisel, proud grandfather of Greg Sisel. Born in Montreal, served in the RCAF Wireless Corps during WWII. An active member of the Scarborough Amateur Radio Club, he enjoyed talking to fellow "hams" around the world. An avid sports fan, especially golf. In later later years, he became interested in Canadian stories of the war as described in "The Battle of the St. Lawrence". Many thanks to Extendicare Port Hope. Cremation has occurred. Donations can be made to The Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Arrangements through MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020