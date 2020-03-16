|
GUST, ERIC Peacefully passed into the arms of his Lord, with his family at his side, at Bradford Valley Care Community, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Eric Gust formerly of Sharon and Newmarket at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of late Lorene Gust (nee Brook). Loving dad of Marg (Mike) Worrall, Donna (Dan) Brewer and Dorothy (late Andy) Bikker. Proud grandpa of Matt (Nicole) and Mitch; Kyle, Kristin, Kory (Julie) and Kaitlyn (Tristan); and Ryan. Dear great-papa of Caleb, Hannah, Nathan, Isaac, Logan, Jordyn, Helena and Abigail and two "on the way." Eric will also be fondly remembered by his siblings and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Harvest House at Bradford Valley for their loving care of Eric. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Due to severe allergies, the family has requested no flowers or perfume please. In Eric's memory, donations may be made to The Gideons or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020