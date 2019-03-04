ARNOTT, Eric Harry February 14, 1923 – February 28, 2019 Passed away at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga after a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 36 years, Irene (nee Larden Donkin), his children and step-children Carolyn (Frank Morphy), Stewart (Marcio Silva), Jan Kloosterhuis and Mary- Jeanne Donkin, as well as his grandchildren Sean Morphy (Annie), Daniel Morphy (Laura Chambers), Andrew Kloosterhuis (Pricilla "Pookie" Warunchakorn Iam-Uayat), Michael Donkin (Zak Horkoff) and his dear great-grandchildren Keeghan, Felix and George. He was predeceased by his first wife Merle (nee Edwards), his sister Eunice MacIntosh, his son Bill, his step-son Peter Donkin and his step-grandson Al Donkin. Eric was an admired tenor in his many years as a member of several church choirs, and his deep love of music was continuously displayed in his remarkable talent at the piano, which he played beautifully, by ear, into this his 96th year. He also loved to play golf, to ski and to travel the world, all of which he actively pursued with Irene well into later life. A funeral service, followed by a light lunch, will be held at Applewood United Church, 2067 Stanfield Road, Mississauga, on Thursday, March 7th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to the charities Covenant House and Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 905-279-7663. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019