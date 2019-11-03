HARDEN, ERIC JAMES 1987 - 2019 In Loving Memory of a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Taken from us at far too young an age, Eric will be dearly missed by: his loving parents Cheryl and Ansar Ahmed; Keith Harden; siblings Carrie, Anisa and Zachary whom he adored; brother-in-law Waqas; and, newborn nephew Zayyan. Fondly remembered by his grandparents Marilyn Kilpatrick, Leonard Moss, the late Kenneth and Doris Harden as well as his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Eric's beautiful smile and infectious laugh warmed those around him and his gentle ways and compassion for others will be fondly remembered by those who had the privilege to know and love him. Family and friends will be received at Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel (10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham), on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southlake Foundation (Mental Health Program) or the York Regional Police Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019