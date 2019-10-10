KUIPER, ERIC JAMES Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at age 54, from Pancreatic Cancer. Predeceased by his parents Gary Kuiper (November 4, 1980) and Theresa Kuiper (July 19, 2005). Eric will be deeply missed by his partner David Cameron; David's parents Jim and Sue Cameron; Eric's sisters, Karen Straatsma (Gerald), Renee VanderKooy (Ray) and Audrey Bouwers (Ron); and David's siblings Blair Cameron (Heather) and Jennifer Neville (Ian); nephews and nieces: Steven, Rachel (Sean), Henry, Gerry; Lindsay (Scott), Marlee (Nigel), Sarah; Alyssa, Samantha; Emily, Kaitlin; and Cameron. Eric is fondly remembered for his smiling face, positive attitude and generous nature. He had a passion for music, art and gardening. Eric loved to entertain his friends and family and was an excellent host. The cats, Gus and Molly, will miss sitting on Eric's lap. A Celebration of Life to be held at St. James Cathedral on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019