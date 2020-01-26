Home

POLLARD, Eric James It is with immense sadness that we announce the loss of our Eric James Pollard suddenly on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. His memory will be cherished and loved forever by his parents Kent and Irene, his sister Stephanie (Bob) and brothers, Adam (Amanda) and Luke (Brianna). Eric was the best Uncle to Kyla, Craig, Shelby Blake, Mason and Kaden, and was River's most favourite person. A gifted artist and poet, Eric's beautiful soul was an inspiration to all who met him. Eric's easy laugh, dry wit and his immense and innate kindness will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation for Eric will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 1 p.m., until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G6W8. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eric's memory may be made to CAMH, www.camh.ca or Cystic Fibrosis Canada, www.cysticfibrosis.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Pollard family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
