Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Andrew's Church King and Simcoe

REYNOLDS, ERIC JONATHAN

REYNOLDS, ERIC JONATHAN Peacefully on July 10, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his loving wife Patricia of 67 years. He also leaves behind three children, Catherine (David), Gordon (Julie) and Susan (Paul), and six grandchildren, Alia Kirkpatrick, Patrick Rogers, Jeffrey Reynolds, Zachary Rogers, Brian Reynolds and Sam Graham, and one great-grandchild, Rae Reynolds. Eric was predeceased by his brother Jack. Eric was born in Ottawa in 1935. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a BCom in 1958 and qualified as a CPA 1961. He also graduated from the Royal Conservatory of Music with an ARCT in Piano and from Western University with a Music Performance Diploma. His military service included a period of serving as an officer of the 48th Highlanders of Canada. Shortly after Eric joined St. Andrew's, he was elected Elder. That was the first of many roles including being Treasurer, Church School Superintendent, Chair of the Board of Managers and Clerk of Session. He served under five ministers as well as numerous interim ministers and associates. After qualifying as a CPA Eric practiced accounting and auditing in accounting and law firms, businesses, charitable organizations and government institutions. In retirement, he and Pat travelled extensively in China, East Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines. They lived for two years in Japan teaching conversational English. They loved exploring new places, especially cities, and sampling exotic cuisines. There will be a memorial service for Eric at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6th at St. Andrew's Church (King and Simcoe), and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Andrew's Church Out of the Cold Programme. The family would like to thank those who took such good care of Eric, the staff of The Briton House, Selectacare Agency and Angelina, his personal caregiver for more than a year.

