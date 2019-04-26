Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC LEEDER STOKES. View Sign Obituary

STOKES, U.E., ERIC LEEDER 1984 - 2019 After battling a long illness, Eric passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 2019, at Georgetown Hospital, in the presence of his family. Beloved son to Robert and his late wife Janice (Leeder), proud brother to Heather and Mark, brother-in-law to Jordan and Erika, dear nephew to aunts Mary Ellen and Lynda, best friend to cousins Ross and Megan and astonished uncle to Wilder. His absence will be deeply felt by all those whom he knew. Eric was a dedicated fan of early rock and roll music and programmes of the golden age of television. He will be remembered as being a pillar of strength and bravery against a disease which slowly robbed him of his best years. Family and friends will be received at Jones Funeral Home (11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown), on Friday, April 26th, from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church (14400 Argyll Rd., Georgetown), on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eric will be laid to rest in St. James the Minor Catholic Cemetery near Ballycanoe, Ontario, on Monday, April 29th. In lieu of flowers and if desired, donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfunerahome.co

