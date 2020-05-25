ERIC LEWIS PATERSON
PATERSON, ERIC LEWIS July 10, 1928 - May 21, 2020 Retired employee of Bell Canada and avid golfer Eric passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan, sister Shirley (Franklin), mother Gertrude and father Charles. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Kathleen, Kelly (James), Kristy (Jay) and Karen (Tim) and his great-nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his late wife's son Stephen (Erin) and his family. Special thanks to the caring staff at Ray Oak Place retirement home and Dr. Daphna Grossman and the compassionate nurses and staff at North York General Hospital. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
