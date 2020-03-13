|
|
CHESSUM, ERIC LOREE November 4, 1947 - March 9, 2020 Eric passed away peacefully Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital PCU after a long battle with cancer. Cherished husband of Carol and Loving father of Jesse, he will be greatly missed. Son of the late H. Loree Chessum and Dorothy G. Chessum. Much loved brother to Elaine, Elizabeth, Agnes, and predeceased by Brian. He will be remembered by 11 nieces and nephews as a wonderful family man and outdoorsman who loved playing and coaching hockey and spending time at the cottage. Funeral to be held at St. Cuthbert's Church at 1399 Bayview Ave. in Leaside. Visitation Saturday, March 14th, begining at 12:30 p.m. followed by the service at 1:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020