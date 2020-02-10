|
|
LANNO, ERIC MICHAEL March 9, 1963 - February 6, 2020 Age 56, passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on February 6, 2020. Loving son of Ruth Lanno (Peter Lanno, deceased), loving husband to Cheryl, loving father to Samantha Sakaitite (Jeff Beaupre) and Tammi McKeown (Dion Beleznay), loving brother to Roman Lanno. A Celebration of Life will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Road), on February 13, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 2-4 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020