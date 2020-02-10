Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC LANNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC MICHAEL LANNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIC MICHAEL LANNO Obituary
LANNO, ERIC MICHAEL March 9, 1963 - February 6, 2020 Age 56, passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on February 6, 2020. Loving son of Ruth Lanno (Peter Lanno, deceased), loving husband to Cheryl, loving father to Samantha Sakaitite (Jeff Beaupre) and Tammi McKeown (Dion Beleznay), loving brother to Roman Lanno. A Celebration of Life will take place at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Road), on February 13, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 2-4 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -