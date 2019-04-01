Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, ERIC December 3, 1929 - March 30, 2019 Eric slipped peacefully away at home. Beloved and wonderful husband of Ruth Kellermann Miller for almost 57 years. Proud father and father-in-law of Tony and Joanne, John and Robby, and Daniel and Michele. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Ben, Regan and Greer. Eric was born in Montreal to Claire and David Miller. He moved to Toronto in 1956. He had a stellar career in the advertising world, primarily with MacLaren and then with the firm that he and two colleagues started, Miller Myers Bruce. From 1973 to 1977 he took his family to Ottawa where he was Deputy Director General for Information Canada before moving back to Toronto. At OISE he earned his Doctorate of Education in 2001 at the age of 71, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 312 Wellesley Street East, see

2401 Steeles Avenue West

Toronto , ON M3J 2P1

