ERIC "ED" NOBUTO
NOBUTO, ERIC "ED" March 21, 1928 - September 16, 2020 Eric "Ed" Nobuto, 92, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 after a long and full life. He was born on March 21, 1928, in Port Haney, B.C. After relocating to Toronto in 1946, he became involved in the printing industry right up to time of his retirement. He was avidly involved in several sports especially his favorite pastimes, fishing and golfing. Ed was a loving father and spouse, the best that any family could ask for. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Tomiko, by his mother Fuyu, his father Kazuta, his sister Kim, and his brothers Mickey, Harry and James. He is survived by his son Gord (Rowena), daughter Karen (Patrick), 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several extended family members. A special thanks to his caregivers, Becky and Venus, the McCowan Retirement Residence, SHN General (Palliative Care) and support from our family and friends. A private family service and burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020. If so desired, a memorial donation may be made to The Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
