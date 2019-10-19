PAYNE, ERIC O'BRIEN With deep sadness we wish to announce the death of Eric Payne. Eric passed away in Nova Scotia on September 1, 2019 after a tragic boating accident. A Celebration of Eric's life was held in Nova Scotia on September 28, 2019 where he was laid to rest. Eric was predeceased by his parents, his sister Vivian, his brother Errol (Jimmy), his beloved wife Ekie and many of her siblings. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Joan Smart (Calgary), Bonna Hyde (Prince Edward Island) and Eva d'Crus (Ottawa), his nephew Eric, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved him dearly. He leaves behind many dear friends who are deeply saddened by his death. A Memorial Service will be held for Eric on October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Hugh & St. Edmund Anglican Church, 7314 Goreway Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, 905- 677-3209.

