|
|
KING, ERIC ROBERT We are heartbroken to share that Eric Robert King was fatally struck by a vehicle on January 21, 2020. Loving husband to Anne Ross and devoted father of Madison and Owen, Eric was happiest when spending time with family. He is dearly missed by his wife, children, parents Donald and Donna, siblings David, Julie (Chris), Jennifer (Aaron), Janice (Ray), Debbie (Sean), mother-in-law Susan, brother-in-law Chris (Carlee), extended family, and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020