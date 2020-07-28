FAST, ERIC WILLIAM It is with heavy hearts the family announces the tragic passing of Eric, due to a motorcycle accident, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, of Brantford, at the age of 46. Loving husband and soul mate of Nicole (Latendre). Devoted dad of Evan, Eva, and El. Cherished son of Hans and Elfriede Fast. Best friend and brother of Anita Fast. Cherished son-in-law of Randy and Colette Latendre. Sorely missed brother-in-law of Michele Elliott, Desiree (and Kevin) Walters, and Jesse (and Melissa) Latendre. Adored uncle of Quintin, Oran; Braunwyn, Parker; Amari, Zayd; and Violet. Fun-loving nephew and cousin of Herman Ens, Natalie, Julian, and Austin. Eric will also be sorely missed by many extended family and friends…too many to mention. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 48 Pleasant Cres., Brantford, N3T 1S3, starting at 1 p.m. with casual dress attire. Following the guidelines of COVID-19, the Celebration for Eric will be held outdoors. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford, 519-443-5332. www.thompsonmott funeralhome.com