1/1
ERIC WILLIAM FAST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAST, ERIC WILLIAM It is with heavy hearts the family announces the tragic passing of Eric, due to a motorcycle accident, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, of Brantford, at the age of 46. Loving husband and soul mate of Nicole (Latendre). Devoted dad of Evan, Eva, and El. Cherished son of Hans and Elfriede Fast. Best friend and brother of Anita Fast. Cherished son-in-law of Randy and Colette Latendre. Sorely missed brother-in-law of Michele Elliott, Desiree (and Kevin) Walters, and Jesse (and Melissa) Latendre. Adored uncle of Quintin, Oran; Braunwyn, Parker; Amari, Zayd; and Violet. Fun-loving nephew and cousin of Herman Ens, Natalie, Julian, and Austin. Eric will also be sorely missed by many extended family and friends…too many to mention. A Celebration of Eric's life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 48 Pleasant Cres., Brantford, N3T 1S3, starting at 1 p.m. with casual dress attire. Following the guidelines of COVID-19, the Celebration for Eric will be held outdoors. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, Waterford, 519-443-5332. www.thompsonmott funeralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved