ERIC WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, ERIC Passed away peacefully at his home on June 7, 2020, at the age of 87. Survived by his devoted wife Georgenia; his children, Jennifer, Christopher and Nancy (Peter); his grandchildren, Wesley and Melissa. Eric grew up in St. John's and moved to Toronto, after Newfoundland joined Canada. He married his love on September 18, 1954, and soon joined McColl-Frontenac (later Texaco, and finally Esso), where he worked as a systems analyst for 37 years. Eric was a lifelong volunteer (hockey coach, Kiwanis, Schizophrenia Society, United Church), an active golfer and a garage sale sleuth. He loved his Haliburton cottage sailing and kayaking with his family. He was kind and caring, always thankful, generous with his time and advice, and loved to laugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario or the Alzheimer's Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
