POEHLMANN, ERICH Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Port Perry, on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, in his 83rd year. Beloved Husband of 59 years of Maria Poehlmann. Loved Papi of Bernie and his wife Debbie. Predeceased by Brothers Henry and Bernhard. Survived by Sister Helga. Friends are invited to call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry, (905-985-7331), on Friday, May 10th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Donations in Erich's Memory to the New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019