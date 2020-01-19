Home

Passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Reginald for 62 years. Dear mother to son Christopher (Donna) and daughter Laurie (Stephen Chornook). Proud grandmother to Erin (Peter), grandsons Jonathan and Daniel (Hillary) and great-grandchildren Lauryn, Kaitlyn and Aiden. She was predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holland Christian Homes, Heritage Hall Chapel, 7900 McLaughlin Road South, Brampton. Refreshments to follow. You will be forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.

Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020
