|
|
KARLSSON, Erik Valdemar It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Erik Valdemar Karlsson, on January 22, 2020, at the age of 86. He passed peacefully with family and friends by his side. Loving father to Auli Nuojua and predeceased by his wife Marja and daughter Mirja Billsborough. He will missed by his grandchildren, Kristina and husband Ryan Katie, Steven, Jenni, Tommi, Kiira, Miika, Lilli and great-grandson An. He will also be deeply missed by his sons-in-law Ian Billsborough and partner Nelia Butler and Terho Nuojua. Deeply missed by Aino Jokela. Erik will be buried in Finland at his family plot with a service to be held at that time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020