OSTRYZNIUK (formerly BETKA), Erika Erika passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sunrise Retirement Living in Oakville with loving family at her side. Erika leaves behind her beloved son Peter of Oakville and his wife Brenda, beloved daughter Marilyn Park and her husband Kirby of Brantford. Devoted Omi to David Betka (Sabrina), Sara Story (Emil), Tahnee Pate (Chris), as well as Graham Park (Becca) and Jack Park. Great-Omi to Hayden, Avery, Hudson, Quinn, Lilly, Charlotte and Harper. Loving companion to Erwin Moneweg. Erika was predeceased by her husband Manfred Betka (1980) and husband Nick Ostryzniuk (1997). Private family funeral arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019