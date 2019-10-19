Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIN ELIZABETH MANORE. View Sign Obituary

MANORE, ERIN ELIZABETH Our Cali girl has left us to live among the stars No more red carpets will be graced with her presence Sa collection de sacs à main Chanel est maintenant complète Breakfast with her Tiffany treasures has been left behind The Warrior Princess will fight no more injustice Her Nightingale efforts have ceased No more vacations to chase Our world traveller will nest with us, in Robin's-egg Blue She did everything she could to stay with her Son (Emerson), Husband (Jeffrey), Sister (Kate) and the rest of her beloved family. But, cancer took her from us on October 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gilda's Club Greater Toronto, in her name would be appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019

