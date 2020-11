PAUL, ERIN ELIZABETH July 31, 1971 - November 8, 2020 A Gemini Award winning broadcaster, Erin hosted prominent shows on CBC and CTVNEWS, including Marketplace and the Health Show. She was also involved in the Olympic Games from Beijing in 2008 to the present. She is survived by her beloved daughter Alexandra Grace Cribb, her sister Cathryn, and her parents Bill and Sharon Paul. A warm, curious and engaging personality, she will be deeply missed.



