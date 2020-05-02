JOHNSON, ERLING ROY 1925-2020 Dearly beloved husband of Audrey Bernice (Leverance) for 70 years. After many months of constant pain (vascular), Erling, along with medical advice and heart-breaking talks with Audrey, decided to be admitted to Hospice Wellington where in a peaceful, compassionate environment, he left us ~ is now without pain and in our hearts forever. Left to remember are daughters: Cathleen (Brad) Thompson deceased and Janet (Bruce) Conner; grandchildren: Melissa (Jason) Thompson, Jessica (C.J.) Stevens, Adam (Isabelle) Conner and Christopher (Rachel) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Briar Stevens; and many nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law Eileen, plus neighbours, friends of St. Luke's and St. John's, and the Toronto Zoo volunteers. Erling was an RCAF veteran of WW11 and later worked for Motorola Canada. He was a great hobbyist ~ photography, music, portraits, a skilled woodworker (cabinetry and carving), aviation enthusiast and gardener. He left an ad infinitum of tangible memories as a wonderful and caring husband, father, and friend. Cremation has taken place but an interment and celebration of Erling's life will take place after the virus issue is resolved. Audrey will message the date.



