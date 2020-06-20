STRICKLAND, Erma Aletha (nee SEELEY) After recently suffering a stroke, Erma passed away in her 94th year on June 14, 2020. Erma was born in Mainsville, ON on October 29, 1926 to her cherished parents, Lucy and Lorne Seeley. She was predeceased by Roy (2003), her beloved and loving husband of 55 years, her brother Bill (Bernadette) and her sister, Ruth Sherman (Ike). She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her brothers, Ken and Clare (Jo-Anne) and her sister, Beverley. Erma also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, and friends and their families. According to Erma's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Erma's life will be held when it is safe to gather once again. For photos and more information please visit www.giffenmackscarborough.com/obituaries
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.