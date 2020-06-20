Erma Aletha STRICKLAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRICKLAND, Erma Aletha (nee SEELEY) After recently suffering a stroke, Erma passed away in her 94th year on June 14, 2020. Erma was born in Mainsville, ON on October 29, 1926 to her cherished parents, Lucy and Lorne Seeley. She was predeceased by Roy (2003), her beloved and loving husband of 55 years, her brother Bill (Bernadette) and her sister, Ruth Sherman (Ike). She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her brothers, Ken and Clare (Jo-Anne) and her sister, Beverley. Erma also leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, and friends and their families. According to Erma's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Erma's life will be held when it is safe to gather once again. For photos and more information please visit www.giffenmackscarborough.com/obituaries 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON M1E2S2
4162816800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved