MONTGOMERY, ERMA JANE (nee FOSTER) Age 87, passed away with her family by her side on June 1, 2019, in Mississauga. Known to all as "EJ", she was born October 19, 1932 in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, as the youngest of Lina Mable Porter and William Henry Foster's five children. She is survived by her beloved brother Alvin Perry Foster of Saskatoon (whose friendship she treasured); daughter Lezanne and husband Pierre and their children Max and Emily; daughter Alexandra and husband Howard; daughter Stefanie, husband Hans and their children Chloé, Makenna and Fredrik. Strong-willed and independent, EJ graduated as the only woman in the 1967 class of the Banff School of Advanced Management. She pursued many ventures – as a radiology technician, teacher, gift shop owner, importer of Brazilian goods, fiery community advocate, avid Scrabble player, part-time model and as a mother and proud grandmother. In recognition of her outstanding community service, EJ was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of Canadian Confederation in 1992. EJ will be remembered for her love of fashion, decor and painting. Grandchildren Max and Emily will look back fondly on summers spent at "Grandy's Etiquette Bootcamp" in Niagara-on-the-Lake where EJ would lovingly chide them with a phrase her daughters also know well: "you never know when you will be dining with the Queen!" Sincere thanks to the staff of the Heritage House, Dr. Shulman and Sandi Stuckless without whom the last five years would not have been possible. A celebration of EJ's life will take place September 29th, at the Thomas Foster Memorial in Uxbridge where donations to the memorial (in lieu of flowers) are welcomed.

