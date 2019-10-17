Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERMANNO CIERI. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

CIERI, ERMANNO Born September 11, 1937 in Palmoli Italy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Toronto. Beloved husband of Fernanda. Loving father of Adrian (Stella), Esther (Gideon). Cherished grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Lillo, Brunilde (predeceased), Miranda and Vittorio (predeceased). He is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends. Ermanno was a family man and extraordinary stone mason who built the house in which his family lived for over 43 years. He had a wonderful sense of humour that ingratiated many to him. He was a kind and generous person who warmly welcomed extended family members to live in his home where he assisted in their care throughout their life. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Ave. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 o'clock a.m. Rite of Committal and Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Baycrest Hospital, North York General Hospital or West Park Health Care Centre. Our heartfelt thanks to the many kind PSWs, Nurses and Doctors that provided exceptional and compassionate care at home, in North York General Hospital and finally at Baycrest Palliative Care Unit. He will be deeply missed.



CIERI, ERMANNO Born September 11, 1937 in Palmoli Italy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Toronto. Beloved husband of Fernanda. Loving father of Adrian (Stella), Esther (Gideon). Cherished grandfather of Olivia. Dear brother of Lillo, Brunilde (predeceased), Miranda and Vittorio (predeceased). He is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends. Ermanno was a family man and extraordinary stone mason who built the house in which his family lived for over 43 years. He had a wonderful sense of humour that ingratiated many to him. He was a kind and generous person who warmly welcomed extended family members to live in his home where he assisted in their care throughout their life. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Ave. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 o'clock a.m. Rite of Committal and Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Baycrest Hospital, North York General Hospital or West Park Health Care Centre. Our heartfelt thanks to the many kind PSWs, Nurses and Doctors that provided exceptional and compassionate care at home, in North York General Hospital and finally at Baycrest Palliative Care Unit. He will be deeply missed. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close