GRETO, ERMINIA October 22, 1924 - March 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her 94th year in the company of those she loved. A talented tailor and gardener, she remained stalwart until her death. She will be dearly missed and remembered by her close friends, her surviving siblings, her daughter Giuliana and her grandson Stephan. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) for visitation 12:00 p.m. followed by prayer and funeral service on Thursday, April 4th. She will rest by her beloved daughter Maria in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019