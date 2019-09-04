Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNA ANNE BILINSKY. View Sign Obituary

BILINSKY, ERNA ANNE Formerly of Fort Erie, passed away at home in Mississauga, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 96. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Born in Springside, Saskatchewan, Erna lived in Fort Erie from 1952 to 2009. Erna was very involved in the Fort Erie community and was a Beauty Counsellor Consultant for 52 years. She was an active member of the Central Avenue United Church, UCW, choir and Sunday school. She was also involved in the Home and School and Progressive Conservative party. Erna volunteered in several charities such as the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada and the . Her passions were gardening, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She moved to Mississauga's Amica Retirement Center to be close to family. Erna was predeceased by her loving husband Walter Bilinsky and 9 of her siblings. She will be sadly missed by her sons Thomas Walter Bilinsky of Hamilton and Robert Edward Bilinsky and his wife Lynne of Mississauga. Dear grandmother of David and Amanda. Also survived by her loving brother Nick Schpeley of Brampton and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive visitors at the Fort Erie Chapel of the Benner Funeral Home, 1105 Benner Avenue, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

