MAGYAR, ERNA (SALLY) (nee BELL) February 3, 1931 - May 22, 2020 Erna Magyar bravely left cancer behind her, passing peacefully surrounded by family at home in Burlington. She will be dearly missed by adoring daughters Shelli Filkin, Dana Brown; their husbands, Stephen and Paul and her grandsons, Jerome, Myles, Cam and Landon. Beloved daughter and true friend to Lily and Fondon, "Sally" cherished brotherly love from Tom (Susan), Don (Joyce) and Bob (Donna) Bell and treasured the values nurtured in her Windsor area home by grandparents (Lyman/Morgan) and sisterly Aunt Margaret and Cousin Marilyn. Sally was a respected and faithful friend, neighbour and career woman from Texas to Mississauga at Chrysler, Sears and Unifirst. This loyalty never trumped by volunteer commitments to school and community or by devotion to family and especially her sweetly missed John. Be comforted by memories of our modest, witty Sally, tissue in hand, making a "Kleenex-it" in her 90th year. She will rest at Victoria Memorial Gardens, Windsor Ontario. Traditional Funeral Service when we can "meet again."



