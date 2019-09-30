ERNA SCHULZ

Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

SCHULZ, ERNA Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Richard for 63 loving years. Loving mother to Dieter, Marg (Dave) Scott and Ron. Cherished Oma of Monica and Hunter. Dear sister of Else (Sieg) Weiss and predeceased by Franz, Johanna, Otto and Paul. Erna will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, her church family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the German Church of God, 9 McArthur Rd., Toronto, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Private family interment. A reception in the church hall to follow. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019
