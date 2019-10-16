DYCK, ERNEST ARTHUR March 30, 1950 Winnipeg, Manitoba October 8, 2019 Toronto, Ontario "What we think, we become." (Buddha) Ernest died at Bridgepoint Healthcare in the early hours of the morning after a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place and his family has chosen to grieve privately. Our gratitude to Dr. Jeff Myers who helped all of us enormously during Ernest's final weeks. "There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds." Rest in peace Dad.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019