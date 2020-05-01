ERNEST (ERNIE) BRAUER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRAUER, ERNEST (ERNIE) Passed away peacefully by natural causes, in his 91st year, at Markhaven Home for Seniors, on April 27, 2020. Ernie was a beloved husband to Mary. A loving father to Roy and Glen. He had two favourite daughters-in-law, Cathy and Janine. Ernie was a very proud Opa to Brooklyn, Ryan, Avary and Justin. Ernie enjoyed salmon fishing, bowling, dancing and loved spending time socializing with family and friends. Until we meet again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved