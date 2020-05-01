BRAUER, ERNEST (ERNIE) Passed away peacefully by natural causes, in his 91st year, at Markhaven Home for Seniors, on April 27, 2020. Ernie was a beloved husband to Mary. A loving father to Roy and Glen. He had two favourite daughters-in-law, Cathy and Janine. Ernie was a very proud Opa to Brooklyn, Ryan, Avary and Justin. Ernie enjoyed salmon fishing, bowling, dancing and loved spending time socializing with family and friends. Until we meet again.



