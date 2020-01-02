Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST BROWN Obituary
BROWN, ERNEST (nee SONNY) February 16, 1967- December 26, 2019 Brown-Sonny (Ernest) passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019. Son of Ernest Sr. and the late Orlene Brown. Father of Shana (Manny) and grandfather of Charlie. Sadly missed by brother Billy (Peggy) and sisters, Linda, Shea and Heather. Beloved uncle of Tristan, Christopher, Patrick and Ayla. Mourned by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations can be made in Sonny's name to The Right to Play Children's Charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -