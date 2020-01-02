|
|
BROWN, ERNEST (nee SONNY) February 16, 1967- December 26, 2019 Brown-Sonny (Ernest) passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019. Son of Ernest Sr. and the late Orlene Brown. Father of Shana (Manny) and grandfather of Charlie. Sadly missed by brother Billy (Peggy) and sisters, Linda, Shea and Heather. Beloved uncle of Tristan, Christopher, Patrick and Ayla. Mourned by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations can be made in Sonny's name to The Right to Play Children's Charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020