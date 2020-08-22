1/1
Ernest Charles (Ernie) BARBER
BARBER, Ernest Charles (Ernie) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ernie Barber on June 17, 2020. Cherished by his wife Laura, with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. Dearly missed by his daughters Charlene (Vito Petrone) of Ajax and Jill (Mark Trusz) of Toronto who have lost a lifelong mentor and supporter. Fondly remembered by his extended family of sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and especially by his sister, Eileen Davidson, of Toronto. We will remember him while doing the things that he most enjoyed, reading a good book, picking a rose from the garden, sharing a meal with the people you love, winning at Rummoli, and laughing at jokes even the bad puns. Thanks to the caring staff at The Village of Humber Heights. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough. The family would appreciate donations in Ernie's memory to be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or a local charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
