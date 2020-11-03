PITMAN, ERNEST CHARLES March 6, 1931 – October 29, 2020 With great sadness and heavy hearts, the Pitman Family announces the passing of Ernest (Ernie) Charles Pitman, ever-loving husband to Gladys (nee Bland) for 67 years. Proud father of Lorie (Kenneth Mason), Michael, Phillip (Anne-Marie Denieuwe; Cara-Lyn McCoy (deceased), Peter Wall, and brother of Linda Janes (Ron). Ernie was also a proud and doting grandfather to Kristen (Wayne), Sarah Ramsbottom (James), Rachel Freeman (Lewis), Trevor (Erika), Megan and MacKenzie, and great-grandfather to Mitchell, Tess, Sophie, Jack, and Monty. In his 89 years, Ernie, was known simply as "Grandpa" to most. He accomplished many things. Ernie built his family with Gladys from humble beginnings in Malton after been married in a small ceremony in The Church of the Advent, eventually settling in Brampton, Ontario. Ernie was a pioneer in the metal plating and finishing industry, where as a founding partner he proudly built the Acadian Group of Companies in the Greater Toronto Area. He will be fondly remembered by many as a generous man who taught us to talk less and listen more. His continuous philanthropic endeavours quietly benefited many, both big and small, including the Ernest & Gladys Pitman Cardiac Procedures Unit at the Brampton Civic Hospital in Brampton. Ernest enjoyed building a gardening paradise at the beloved family cottage in Muskoka since 1955 where he taught his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a strong work ethic while getting to spend time together. A project was to always be started, overseen, or brought to fruition under his tutelage. We know that, right now, he is currently sparing "just two minutes" to have a cloud moved "just three inches to the right." A celebration of life will be held in July of 2021 at the family cottages in Muskoka, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com