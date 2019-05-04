CROSHAW, ERNEST It is with profound sadness the family announces the passing of Ernie, with family by his side, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Woods Park Care Centre. He will be lovingly remembered by Pat, his wife of 66 years, son Peter, daughter Jane, grandson Geoff, fur baby Nala, as well as many relatives and friends. Ernie was a very proud British Vet, serving his country 1944-1948 WWII – 1st Division 2nd Battalion Airborne. The family would like to thank the staff at Woods Park for their compassion and care over the last 3 months. At Ernie's request, cremation has taken place, celebration of life will follow at a later date. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019