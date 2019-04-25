ERNEST EDWARD "ERNIE" BUCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST EDWARD "ERNIE" BUCK.
Service Information
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON
L4C 3B8
(905)-884-1062
Obituary

BUCK, ERNEST "ERNIE" EDWARD Peacefully in his 92nd year at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill, on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan for 67 years. Loving Father of Jeremy (Elaine), Christopher (Liz) and Valerie (Peter Petroff). Devoted Poppa of Lyndsay, Jessica, JJ, Jacqueline (Zade Manzarpour) and Ryan. Amazing great-grandfather of Carter. A Memorial Service will be held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Donations in Ernie's name would be appreciated to Temperanceville United Church, 734 King Road, Richmond Hill, L4E 2Y8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.