BUCK, ERNEST "ERNIE" EDWARD Peacefully in his 92nd year at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill, on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan for 67 years. Loving Father of Jeremy (Elaine), Christopher (Liz) and Valerie (Peter Petroff). Devoted Poppa of Lyndsay, Jessica, JJ, Jacqueline (Zade Manzarpour) and Ryan. Amazing great-grandfather of Carter. A Memorial Service will be held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Donations in Ernie's name would be appreciated to Temperanceville United Church, 734 King Road, Richmond Hill, L4E 2Y8.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019